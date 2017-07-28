Beware! Your vehicle fuel being stolen via electronic chips

In the past two years and three months of this financial year, seven cases of theft of petrol and diesel via electronic chips at retail outlets have been revealed.

In a data tabled by the ministry of petroleum in Lok Sabha recently, it has been informed that in Rajasthan seven such cases were revealed. This makes Rajasthan the fourth state in the list of 36 states where such thefts are being committed using electronic chips.

Uttar Pradesh has topped the list with 51 cases while Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh stand second and third with number of such thefts being 17 and 10 respectively. The total number of theft cases in the country during this duration were 101. This is not all, the data further adds that in the last three years 194 cases of adulteration and 130 cases of short delivery of fuel were also revealed.

Notably, in the month of May this year, one such case in Chittorgarh was revealed when a team of department of food and civil supplies checked a retail outlet and found a chip in the machine. As a result it was pumping less fuel. After this incident the officials of oil companies have started a campaign of making surprise checks at the retail outlets to find out of there was any manipulation done in the machines. For the benefit of the consumers officials informed that a consumer can any time get the fuel delivery checked and can inform the officials whose numbers are displayed at the fuel pumps. Moreover the oil companies are also encouraging consumers to check the delivery of fuel. “The oil companies also have a scheme of check and win campaign where we encourage people to check the oil delivery,” informed a senior official of petrol company.

