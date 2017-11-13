Benami vehicles drive criminals as transport dept aides

On the lines of benami property, benami vehicles are rampant in Rajasthan. These vehicles are being used by various criminal gangs to carry out their activities and also stay out of police clutches. The gangs were managing to acquire these benami vehicles with the help of transport department officials and if police sources are to be believed, there are hundreds of such vehicles plying across the state.

Rajasthan Police has registered two cases related to benami vehicles in the sadar thana of Churu. Teams have been formed to look for the offenders including a former district transport officer (DTO). According to police sources, this is just the tip of the iceberg, hundreds of such vehicles are presumed to be plying.

The matter came to the notice of the SOG when they were in hot pursuit of gangster Anand Pal. It came to light when the police investigated two vehicles that were being used by the members of slain gangster Anand Pal’s gang.

They came across the information that vehicle number RJ 10 GA 6098 and RJ 10 GA 5956 were being used by Anand Pal’s accomplices. When the vehicle owners were summoned to surrender their vehicles, it came forth that he had never owned anything beyond a motorcycle.

Involvement of a DTO who had been implicated in a scam in the year 2013 came forth in the investigation. He was involved in providing documents in department custody to the criminals to register their vehicles.

The first matter is related to one Safi Mohammad of Bayn village of Taranagar. He had registered a case in the Sadar thana of Churu that he had registered his motorbike in the Churu DTO in 2013. The number of the bike was RJ 10 SF 2715, but he was summoned to the police station on August 8, 2017 and asked to surrender his vehicle, a camper, by the number RJ 10 GA 6098. He registered a case with the police and said that he had never owned any vehicle other than the motorbike.

The second case has been registered by Bhanwarlal of Sandva village of Sujangarh. In his complaint he has said that he had got his vehicle; a Bolero camper registered with the DTO and its number is RJ 10 GA 4012, but in July 2017, the police summoned him and asked him to surrender his Bolero camper number RJ 10 GA 5956. This is a vehicle he does not own. He has lodged a complaint against unknown persons who have used his documents to register the vehicle in his name.

Both the registrations were done in the year 2013 and police have registered cases under section 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC against the then district transport officer (DTO). According to the Dy SP Churu, Hukum Singh, the case has been registered and the matter is under investigation. Teams have been dispatched to recover the vehicles and arrest the DTO.

Incidentally, Churu has been a stronghold of Anand pal gang,who was killed in police encounter in Churu itself.