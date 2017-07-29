Authentic, error-free results declared by RU are ‘unofficial’

The university authorities claim that the results declared online are 100 per cent authentic without any error but at the same time a disclaimer under every result says it is unofficial.

Students have been asked to fill the revaluation forms based on the results declared online and much before the final marksheets have been sent to them while the disclaimer states a legal warning that “in case of any discrepancy, marksheet issued by University of Rajasthan should be considered as authentic.”

“The disclaimer is given for very rare cases where the university might be at fault. However, the data of the marks is uploaded through OMR sheets and I have got it rechecked, there is no error,”said VK Gupta, controller of examination, University of Rajasthan.

It is to be noted that students from a series of roll numbers from all three streams - science, commerce, and arts - have been given marks in all subjects but on online marksheet they have been given a double zero in one subject. “I have secured above average marks in all subjects but have been given zero in Business Economics. This has happened to about 25 students from my class. I had given proper answers in that paper also,” said Ashish Solanki, a BBA student at the university.

“The authorities have refused to show the answer sheets before completing the revaluation procedure. I am helping students fight for their rights,” said Dushyant Singh Chundawat, president, RA Poddar Institute of Management.

“Students are free to claim their answer copies through RTI but once claimed, the revaluation procedure cannot be done. Hence, it is advised to first finish the revaluation,” said Devendra Kumar Sharma, registrar, Rajasthan Univerity.