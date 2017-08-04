Ashok Singhvi suspension case: Govt faces Catch-22 situation

The state government finds itself in a Catch-22 situation in the case of IAS Ashok Singhvi whose suspension was reviewed on Thursday. The government has been facing a serious dilemma as Singhvi will complete two years under suspension this September. This will leave the government with two options - reinstate him or send his file to central government for further action.

Sources informed that the review meeting on Thursday was attended by chief secretary Ashok Jain, Department of Personnel (DOP) secretary Bhaskar Sawant and other officials of DOP have given their remarks. The final decision on his suspension will be taken by chief minister Vasundhra Raje.

Though the DOP officials are tight-lipped about the outcome of the meeting and the remarks made on the file of Singhvi, sources informed that development in this matter may take place within this week as the government has already made up its mind. Sources said that officials discussed various provisions of service rules relating to IAS officers . They also reviewed the progress of the case going on in the court against Singhvi. Singhvi was arrested in September 2015 for his alleged role in mining scam.