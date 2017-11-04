Ashok Gehlot gets unruly welcome in Jodhpur

Former ChiefMinister Ashok Gehlot is busy strengthening Congress ground in Gujarat assembly elections but his opposing group did not leave any attempt to denigrate him in Jodhpur, his own home. Some of the leaders involved in the camp of PCC chief Sachin Pilot, had been protesting against Gehlot since long but when he came to Jodhpur after a long time on Sunday, he had to face protest on social media along with slogans of murdabad.

Gehlot had reached to inaugurate Jainarayan Vyas University Students Union President Kanta Gwala’s office, when there were chantings of Gehlot murdabad and Hanuman Beniwal zindabad. This has raised a question among political galleries including Congressmen, whether people have actually started opposing Gehlot or it is his opponents humiliating him.

In fact, the main hand in this entire scenario is of an anti-Gehlot Jat leader and a woman Jat leader whose names were removed from the poster and were instructed not to attend the programme. Not only this, the chairman of the sports cell had information about this insignificant activity.

However, some leaders are taking advantage of the organization’s weakness in Gehlot’s house, indulging in such activities. Those who did not exist in the Congress before, but the PCC have taken them out of parachute, and are now engaged in damaging Jodhpur Congress. Under the thoughtful strategy, they opposed Gehlot in the name of Hanuman Beniwal. Gehlot has been angry with Congress President Syed Ansari, the current city president considered to be close to Gehlot. Because of this, he has also joined the opposition camp. In spite of losing the previous elections, Suparas Bhandari is also in the reckoning of the opposition camp, in connection with getting the ticket for assembly elections.

Notably, Jodhpur Congress is divided into Gehlot and Pilot faction but the slogans of Gehlot Murdabad have raised many questions. Although, senior Congress leaders believe that Gehlot has a strong influence in Jodhpur.