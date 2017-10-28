‘Ash’ of officials after load of millions in pockets despite being in losses

Despite the state’s power companies being in losses, the officials are earning millions by selling ashes of the coal to the brick factories. Big officials from coal companies to energy department are suspected in this coal ash scam.

This game has been running for years but now it has been revealed when labour union INTUC demanded its share in the black money earned by selling coal ashes.

In fact, the administrative officers takes away the ash from the coal units of the power generation corporation. The higher officials of the energy department are earning millions by selling the ashes to the factories which make bricks.

This has been the process since the power generation units have started. It was recently opposed by the provincial electrical division labour federation Rajasthan INTUC. They demanded to distribute 50 percent of the amount in the form of dividends and demanded to spend remaining amount for the maintenance of plants.

This has unmasked the ash scam of power companies. It has been found that hundred percent of ash is picked up by department’s IAS officers, MDs and chief engineers of companies.

The ashes are being sold to the owners of the brick factories at a good price, which gives them millions in black money every month. While the electricity companies in the deficit should auction the ashes from these power units. If they spend the money on plant maintenance, then the plant would have been ultra-modern till date.

“INTUC has unmasked this corruption while raising the issue. We are also trying to get this matter investigated. Till date, how much ashes were given to companies making bricks, there is no explanation for this. Register should had been maintained after weighing the ashes. There is no order available even for giving free ashes,”Mohan Singh Bhati, general secretary, INTUC Rajasthan

The big fishes

