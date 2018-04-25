Asaram rape case verdict: Cop ‘dera’ to prevent Dera-like scene

As Jodhpur readies itself for the D-day when trial court will deliver its verdict in the high-profile Asaram rape case, a thick security blanket has been thrown around. On Tuesday, 1,500 police personnel and five battalions of the RAC were deployed in the city. Besides this, STF, Hadi Rani Battalion, Vajra vehicle, Water Canons have also been deployed in different areas. Additional troops of RPF and GRP have also been placed.

It is expected that the verdict on Wednesday might spark violence and the self-styled godman’s supporters might go unruly. The railway superintendent of police Dr Lalit Maheshwari, RPF officers and the DCP of Jodhpur police commissionerate and others had a detailed discussion regarding stepping up of the security and restricting Asaram’s supporters from entering the city.

As a measure, Umaid Stadium and Barkatullah Khan Stadium have been converted into temporary open jails to lodge those creating ruckus. With police having cordoned off the entire city, all vehicles are being thoroughly checked. Along with this, various security agencies have also been rope in to strengthen security.

Jodhpur Police is also in touch with Delhi, UP and Haryana Police. The police are keeping an eye on the activities of Asaram’s ashrams and his supporters through local intelligence. Dressed like a civilian, intelligence agencies are continuously monitoring the main railway station. Hotels and dharmshalas are also under police scrutiny. There is also strict vigil at Asaram’s Pal Ashram and no devotee is allowed to stay inside.

Videography is being done everywhere. Two police vehicles are guarding 24 hours the ashram while a temporary police checkpost has been established inside the ashram. On Tuesday, the rooms of the ashram were searched so that Asaram’s supporters don’t end up hiding inside.

The police have also sought cooperation from neighboring states like Gujarat and MP. Section 144 has been in force from last four days in the city. Jodhpur police commissioner Ashok Kumar Rathore has been directly contacting the officials for dealing with the supporters.