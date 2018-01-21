Army rejects jawan’s charges against CO

An army jawan has released a video in which he has alleged that his CO was making overtures to his wife and when she spurned him, the officer started harassing him. He even alleged that after his retirement the officer was not allowing to go home.

NK Ganesh Kumar Jha of the Signals Corps has been posted in Jodhpur for the past two years.

However, the army authorities have totally rejected his allegations and even said that he was suffering from psychiatric disorder and has been a perpetual offender.

They further said that he and his wife have been facing an inquiry in case of a fraud. They say said that jawan and his wife had taken money from people during the demonetisation drive on the pretext of changing the demonetised currency notes.

He was due for discharge on medical ground on November 30, 17, but couldn’t as court of inquiry against him is yet to be finalised. Because of this, he is now making false allegations against his CO official, the army authorities added.