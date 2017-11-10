Army man shoots self with service gun

A soldier in the army's single core committed suicide by shooting self from a government rifle during his duty. He had returned from home after spending one month's holiday five days earlier. Army police and army officers arrived at the spot when the incident was reported and later they informed Ratanada police. The body has been kept in the mortuary of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. The post-mortem will be done tomorrow, after the arrival of his relatives. Due to not getting any suicide note, the reason for his suicide has not yet been made clear.

According to information received from police sources, Mangat Lalaso Baban s/o of Baban Gopal, resident of Pune, was posted on night duty in the Signal Core Unit located in army area. At around five in the morning, he committed suicide by firing himself from a government gun. Listening to the gun fire, the fellow soldiers reached the spot and took care of him but he had died on spot. According to the Ratanaada police, Baban joined the army twenty years ago. He lived alone here and his wife and child live in Pune. He returned home on November 4 after spending a month's holiday at home.

NO SUICIDE NOTE

