Arms licence case: ATS 'detains', releases ‘Adarsh’ Modi after grill

Founder of the Adarsh Credit Cooperative Society, Mukesh Modi, was interrogated by Rajasthan Anti-Terrorist Squad on Saturday for "illegitimately" acquiring arms license from state of Jammu and Kashmir. Modi had allegedly acquired an arms licence through an inter-state racket which was exposed at "operation Zubeda" of ATS last year. So far, 25 people have been arrested by the ATS in the case.

An ATS team had reportedly tracked him down at Gujarat and brought him to Jaipur under custody after he continued to evade the interrogation calls of the police squad. He was though released on late Saturday evening, on 'assurance' to return for interrogation on Monday. It is, however, not the first time that name of Mukesh Modi has cropped up for controversies. Earlier, the income- tax department, too, had initiated inquiry against him and his brother Virendra Modi in a Rs 53-crore fraud case. This time, though the allegations are of serious nature.

Modi is among many rich and influential within the state to have acquired arms licences through the racket and are on 'to be interrogated' list of Raj ATS. Operation Zubeida has also revealed the networking of the gang in several states of north India and to have provided licences to many local residents of these states.

The 'arms licence gang' is considered to be spearheaded by Zuber resident of Ajmer, and his counterpart "Rahul" based at Jammu. Both have been arrested. They exploited the "flexible" arms licences norms at Kashmir to obtain licence for people at other parts of the country.

Using forged documents and depicting the applicants as army personnel, they were able to acquire arms licences with all india validity. The investigations in the case, however, have been on slow pace due to reported non-cooperation from government officials at Jammu.

BULLET BY BULLET

Operation Zubeida begins ON Oct 28, 2016. ATS filed first complaint .

ATS trapped mastermind Zuber through a decoy customer to unearth the case. Arrests Rahul from Kashmir and seize 550 fake arms license from him.

500 licenses in names of soldiers USED to purchase arms and sold to criminals