Anticipatory bail for ‘Adarsh’ Modi in arms licence case

A District Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Sirohi-based leading businessmen Mukesh Modi and Rohit Modi after the duo pleaded for the same on October 3. The bail has been granted by District Judge Hemant Kumar Jain in the case relating to an arm licence which Modi had allegeldy acquired illegitimately from Jammu and Kashmir.

The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorist Squad accused them of being in a racket related to obtaining arms licences.

Mukesh Modi has denied the charges and held that his arms licence is valid. However, as far as the ATS is concerned, he has been identified by the arms licence racket mastermind Muhammad Zuber as one of his clients. Zuber had been operating a nexus of providing authentic arms licences from J&K government for the rich and influential of several other states using fake documents. He was arrested by ATS during a crackdown on the nexus under “operation ‘Zubeida’.

Mukesh Modi though continued to evade interrogation calls and it was only after ATS took him in custody and brought to Jaipur that he agreed to cooperate with the officials.