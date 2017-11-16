Anandpal encounter case: Not investigative, says CBI

HC has given relief to the petitioner. She can go to district and sessions court again

SOG has received great relief in the case of Rajasthan’s one of the most controversial Anandpal encounter case.

The CBI admitted in High Court that the case is not investigative and refused probe in this case. After the furious protest by the Rajput community, a letter was sent to the CBI recommending investigation in the matter by the government.

On Wednesday, Rajasthan High Court has given the freedom to the petitioner, gangster Anandpal’s wife Rajkanwar saying that she can again plea in the District and Session Court, Churu. Advocate of the CBI, Sachin Acharya, submitted the reply to the court of Justice Sandeep Mehta. He said that the letter sent by the Rajasthan government in which the FIR No. 190/2017 Ratangarh Churu and FIR No.13/2017 have been refused for probe by the CBI saying that this case is not investigative. CBI has denied probe in both FIRs in its report in the High Court.

Denial of probe: An advocate of the petitioner, Gordhan Singh, appealed that high court should investigate on its own level but the High Court has denied this.

Keeping the side of the government, Additional Advocate General, Shivkumar Vyas told that the SOG and police department have done fair research on the case.The Rajasthan government got a sigh of relief from this.

During the hearing in the High Court on Wednesday, Additional Superintendent of Police, Dr Sanjiv Bhatnagar, Additional Superintendent of Police Karan Sharma and Inspector Survey Singh were also present in the court.

The Rajasthan High Court has given relief to the petitioner. She can again go to the district and sessions court.The SOG officials are feeling relieved after the CBI refusal.

Probe puzzle