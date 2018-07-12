Ambulance scam: Ziqitza Health Care CEO granted bail

A court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Jaipur ordered Shweta Mangal, CEO of Ziqitza Health Care Ltd (ZHCL), to be released on bail. The court’s verdict came on Wednesday, a day after Mangal was sent to judicial custody. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a charge sheet against three persons in a case of alleged fraud in the tenders for 108 ambulance services in Rajasthan on June 4. Amit Antony Alex, a former employee, and Shweta Mangal, a former director, were among the accused charged in the case.

A Jaipur court had issued warrants for the arrest of those accused in the CBI charge sheet. Mangal had surrendered at the court on Tuesday and had presented her bail plea. She was, however, sent to judicial custody after the counsel for the CBI failed to appear before the court. On, Wednesday, the CBI court accepted the bail plea of Shewta Mangal and allowed her release.

The ghost of 108 ambulance scam returned to scare the Congress party again after the CBI filed a charge sheet in the case naming sons of two former union ministers as the accused. In the charge sheet, the CBI named, among others, the son of a former union minister as the accused. The CBI, however, kept the investigation pending against Rajasthan’s former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former minister and current Rajasthan PCC President Sachin Pilot.

Ravi Krishna, the director of M/s Ziqitza Health Care Ltd, Mumbai, Sweta Mangal, then CEO of the company and Amit Antony Alex, then employee of the company were charged with cheating (420 IPC), forgery of records (466 IPC), forgery for purpose of cheating (468 IPC), using a forged document as genuine (471 IPC) and punishment for criminal conspiracy (120 b) over irregularities in operation of ambulances in Rajasthan.

An FIR was registered by Ashok Nagar Police Station in Jaipur following a complaint of deputy mayor of Jaipur Pankaj Joshi over alleged irregularities in the manner in which tender for ambulance services in Rajasthan was awarded to ZHCL.

