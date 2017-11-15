Alwar victim was involved in bovine smuggling, says SP

The Alwar lynching case has taken a new twist with the cops saying that Umar Khan had a tiff with the Alwar police in the past and that he was involved in a bovine smuggling case. About five years ago, a smuggling case was registered against him and Umar was “wanted” by the cops.

“Umar was wanted in a case way back in 2012 related to bovine smuggling. He was even declared “absconder” and a challan was issued against him by the court”, Rahul Prakash, Superintendent of Police told DNA.

However, Umar never presented himself before the court. The cops are now trying to piece together the old case. “We are trying to gather all fodder and information about the case and are also getting the related documents from the court,” the SP informed.

Meanwhile, Umar’s family has disallowed the autopsy of the body. “They have demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh without which they will not give a nod for the post-mortem.

Two persons were arrested for the killing of Umar. “Bhagwan Singh Gurjar alias Kala and Ramveer Gurjar, residents of Markapur area, were arrested for killing Umar. They were arrested late last night,” SP Alwar Rahul Prakash said.

Home Minister Gulabchand Katariya blamed the media on Tuesday for creating a hype in the alleged lynching. “The media is playing it up because it is Hindu versus Muslim. If it was a Hindu versus Hindu case, may be the media would not have hyped it. The police are scrutinizing records of all cow smugglers,” said Kataria.

Umar’s body was found near the railway tracks in Ramgarh on November 11, with his family members and activists alleging that he was shot dead by cow vigilantes when ferrying cattle in a vehicle the day before.

The incident, which came months after the lynching of dairy farmer Pehlu Khan by suspected cow vigilantes in Alwar, triggered an outrage.

