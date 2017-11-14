Alwar killing: Strict action will be taken, says Gulab Chand Kataria

Strict action would be taken against the culprit, he may be of any community, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said on Monday, while responding to the recent Alwar lynching incident.

“The body has been sent for the post-mortem. A case has been registered. One suspect has been detained. According to the preliminary report, the involvement of four or five persons could be possible. We will take strict action against the culprit, be it Hindu or Muslim,” Kataria said.

The minister also informed that one person has been arrested, adding five others could also be involved in the incident.

On Sunday, three Muslim youth were allegedly beaten up and one of them was shot dead by suspected cow vigilantes in Rajasthan’s Alwar district while they were transporting cows from Haryana’s Mewat district to Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

This is second such incident in Alwar in past seven months.

In April, a 55-year-old dairy farmer, Pehlu Khan, from Haryana was beaten to death allegedly by cow vigilantes.

Meanwhile, the alleged lynching incident of Ummar Khan at Alwar has again put the state government of a backfoot. Alleged to be a cow herder, Khan was shot dead - as his family claims - by cow vigilantes. Interestingly, while the police has initiated an investigation and arrested a suspect late on Sunday night, there are several missing links in the matter due to which even the cops are taking the investigation cautiously.

On Monday, various organizations came in support of the deceased’s family and held an agitation in Jaipur raising several demands.

Terming it a government failure, the agitators demanded that investigation in the matter be conducted through a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or under a range Inspector General. Further, the agitators also demanded dismissal of Ramgarh station house officer, suspension of Alwar district SP while also demanding a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the aggrieved family, a plot of land and a government job to the next of kin. The agitators also demanded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for Tahir - the man who had accompanied Ummar - while also asking that the false cases of cow smuggling against Ummar and Tahir be dropped.

The agitators have even demanded that the Home minister must provide a plan for the protection of Meos in Alwar and Bharatpur district.

The state government has even come out in the matter saying it is taking every step to solve the case soon. “Action has been taken against those who are behind this crime. I am closely following the case and all the accused in the matter will be arrested. One person has been arrested till now. It is my duty to arrest the criminals” said Gulab Chand Katariya, Home Minister.