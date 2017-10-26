All izzz.. well in the Assembly

Wednesday morning was unusual at the Rajasthan State Assembly, the legislators of opposition party Congress did not walk up the steps and enter the Assembly. In fact, they had woken up in the Well where they had spent the night as protest while demanding loan waiver for farmers. The opposition legislators will spend Wednesday night too in the assembly and elaborate arrangements are being made by the assembly administration to ensure that they are comfortable.

And as an army cannot march on an empty stomach; a sumptuous dinner was arranged by Bhanwar Lal Sharma, MLA Sardarshahar. It comprised traditional Rajasthani food - kadhi pakoda - bajre ki roti - mangodi -- ker sangri and garlic chutney with -- rabri and kulfi as dessert.

Panchayat Raj minister Rajendra Rathore and chief whip Madan Rathore met them at around 10.00 pm and urged them to end the sit in and go home; but they refused to budge.

The government then arranged for mattresses, quilts and pillows to make their night on the hard floor passable. As per the MLAs the stinking quilts and army of mosquitoes made it difficult for them to sleep. Many of them were seen strolling in the corridors till sleep took over.

Leading his flock from the front was leader of opposition Rameshwar Dudi who was among the first to rise on Wednesday morning. Fresh buckets, mugs, toothpaste, shaving kits and towels had been arranged for them. Some Ramdhuni and a breakfast of khaman and Jalebi with hot tea and coffee. They sang Ramdhuni in the morning.

Morning brought a long queue of visitors. Again the Rathore duo made another futile attempt to urge them to end the sit in. But what brought cheer to them was the visit of state Congress chief Sachin Pilot’s visit. He met them in the opposition lobby and gave a pat on the back. Speaking to the media sachin said, “The sit in would continue. Congress is committed to the cause of farmers’ loan waiver.”

Disgruntled BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari also met them and shared easy bonhomie and rappot. But the claims of opposition unity were put under a question mark as NPP legislator Dr Kirodi Lal Meena and his legislator wife did not extend support to Congress MLAs.

As per assembly sources who did not wish to be named, “We have deployed staff and security personnel in six hour shifts to ensure that all the requirements of the Congress MLAs are met.”