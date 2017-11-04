Alert! Cross border marriages under scrutiny

After taking lessons from the case of Hassam Khan who returned to India from Pakistan after 27 years, now BSF will work with other agencies to create a complete record of the people living in the border areas who have relatives in Pakistan.

New security measures have been placed to check illegal travel between India and Pakistan in border villages of Jaisalmer, Barmer and Bikaner. After taking lessons from the case of Hassam Khan who returned to India from Pakistan after 27 years, now BSF will work with other agencies to create a complete record of the people living in the border areas who have relatives in Pakistan. This will help the security agencies to monitor people visiting or returning from Pakistan. Marriages regularly takes place between families living on both sides of the border.

The Muslim families take their daughters with passports and visas there and bring daughters-in law in their place. This chain has been running for years. Even after all the inspection of BSF, the baraat still goes to Pakistan from Barmer area and return with daughter-in-law. Although it is not so easy now after strict vigil on the border, anti-national elements cross the border and return to Pakistan. Jodhpur CID also detected cases of girls of Jaisalmer and Barmer areas getting married in Pakistan and their families returning with other girls by making them daughters-in- law. In fact, due to the veil of the women going to Pakistan, there was no such inquiry at Attari and Munabao railway stations. Because of this, people leave their girls after marrying them in Pakistan and in their place they bring back girls for their sons.

BSF Rajasthan frontier IG Anil Paliwal said that such cases were higher earlier. When he was Jaisalmer SP, he had created a register of those who visited relatives in Pakistan. There was all the information in it. However, now it has become so strict that now it is not possible to cross the border. Now, even passports are being thoroughly checked by the state-of-the-art methods at Munabao and Attari railway stations.