Akshya Patra to take over Hingonia Gaushala

The Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) is going to hand over Hingonia Gaushala to Akshya Patra for 19 years. The JMC has even prepared draft of the MoU.

The state government had taken over Hingonia Gaushala’s control from the JMC after its failure to manage things and gave it to Akshya Patra for six months on trial basis. Now, the JMC has decided to enter a long-term agreement for 19 years. The draft MoU contains conditions for the maintenance.

Once the draft is approved, the MoU could be signed in presence of chief minister Vasundhara Raje. The gaushala is organising Gopashtmi and Annakoot Prasadi in October in which the CM is expected to take part. The Hare Rama Hare Krishna Movement has been managing the gaushala for the past one year. The new conditions would fetch Rs 1 crore annually to the JMC. The conditions would deemed to be effective from April this year. Till now, the JMC paid on per animal basis including cow and bull Rs 70 while Rs 35 for small bovines. However, now the payment would be based according to fodder, cattle feed and labour measuring diet and labour requirement per animal. There would be complete account of donations received in cash and kind.

