After Zee exposé, demand for ban on Paan Bahar mounts

After the Zee news expose of Paan Bahar, social activists and lawyers are seeking a ban on it. They are even preparing a blueprint to take the matter to the court.

A report by Zee news last month had revealed dangerous substances found in Paan Bahar. Later, the health department also declared it unsafe for consumption. Now, there is demand for a ban on this paan masala, which can prove to be fatal.

Senior advocate of Rajasthan high court A K Jain has sent legal notice to management of Paan Bahar, owners and director of the health department. If they don’t act, Jain has warned them of initiating legal action. He has attached a copy of the test report by office of chief food analyst chief food analyst on October 12. The report had found that materials used in Paan Bahar were harmful and could even cause cancer.

Reminding the health department of its duty about not allowing spurious and harmful food products in the state to protect health of its citizen, Jain said that use of magnesium carbonate makes Paan Bahar unsafe food, therefore, selling it is a punishable offence under article 59 of food safety and standard act of 2004. Besides, action can also be taken under IPC sections 272, 273, 336 and 308.

After legal notice, the health department has swung into action. But, it still remains to be seen if the department has taken any action against its owners and seizes the material already available in the market.