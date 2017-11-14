After Tiwari’s salvo, now it’s turn for BJP to ‘fire’

There are many more such instances where a ‘powerful leader’ had left the party, launched his own outfit and then end up losing relevance. History may repeat itself in case of Tiwari, whose dissidence appears to be based more on adamance than on conviction

It was a test of nerves between dissident BJP MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari and his party. And Tiwari blinked first. The ‘rebel’ announced to field candidates against BJP in all 200 seats in next assembly elections, giving enough reasons for the party to take strict disciplinary action to the extent of expelling him. Perhaps, BJP was waiting for him to take any such initiative as taking stern action action Tiwari, who is among the senior most leader in BJP, would not have be easy in normal course. Especially, when he is considered close to RSS right from Jan Sangh days.

After his announcement, options are very limited for the party as well as for him. The party was finding it difficult to take any definite disciplinary action barring few show-cause notices sent to him on his alleged ‘party-damaging’ actions. Now, Tiwari has given enough reason to be pulled up by the High Command. Senior party leader and home minister Gulab Chand Kataria has already indicated party’s intentions. “If he (Tiwari) contests election without party’s (BJP) support, even his deposit will be forfeited. If he thinks he is bigger than party, let him try this also,” he said.

The statement from Kataria carries great significance as the home minister was once quite close to Tiwari. The duo along with Narpat Singh Rajvi, son-in-law of former vice president of India legendary Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, formed a team to challenge the authority of Vasundhara Raje in the party. While Kataria was able to win back the confidence of Raje, Tiwari and Rajvi have been left out ‘sulking’.

This is not for the first time, a prominent BJP leader has found himself ‘bigger’ than party. In past also, leaders left BJP, formed new party and then had to come back into BJP’s fold after failing miserably to carry any impact. Veteran leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh fell out with BJP to join Samajwadi Party (SP) in 2009. But the arrangement could not last long and he left SP also to launch a new party Jan Kranti Party in 2010 before coming back to BJP in 2014. The party honoured its octogenarian leader with gubernatorial post in Rajasthan.

Similar is the case with fire brand union minister Uma Bharti. Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Bharti left BJP after rising to national prominence and launched Bhartiya Janashakti Party on her own in 2005. But sans BJP’s saffron, the charisma was clearly missing and Bharti had to make a come back to BJP in 2011.

There are many more such instances where a ‘powerful leader’ had left the party, launched his own outfit and then end up losing relevance. History may repeat itself in case of Tiwari, whose dissidence appears to be based more on adamance than on conviction.