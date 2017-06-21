Adopt yoga to prevent ageing

Ageing is inevitable, but healthy longevity is not. In an exclusive to DNA, Yoga guru Atul Vyas offers simple steps to complete programme of rejuvenation and revitalisation of your body

Ageing is inevitable in human life. Problems of ageing are increasingly becoming important as the average age world population is increasing. On an average today people can live up to 75 years of age and if today an adult can make it to 65 years then he or she can expect another 16.7 years of longevity, though not necessarily of highest quality for the reason of compromised health and hectic life style.

Appreciable ageing begins in most people at the age of 40-50 years and is marked by several noticeable changes but not necessarily rapid changes.

More common among these are the following physical, mental and emotional affects of ageing.

Loss of taste and smell

Periodental bone loss

Declining gastrointestinal functioning

Loss of visual and auditory functions

Decrease in lean body weight and increase amount of body fat.

Decrease in bone strength and density

Mental impairment

Urinary incontinence

Increasing depression

Decreasing liver and kidney function

Increase in chronic diseases

Decreasing ability and metabolise drugs

Decreasing lung and heart fitness

The most intriguing ageing sign is the increase in the size of the heart as generally muscles shorten but yoga helps to prevent the increase in size of the heart and also improve its efficiency. A German physician Schatz researched thoroughly on yoga and ageing and lists positive effects of yogasana on ageing.

These positive factors are Yoga heightens taste of sense and smell.

Prevent periodntal bone loss.

It improves digestion

Corrects refractive errors in vision.

Promotes muscles strength and flexibility.

Increases bone strength and density.

Increase stress tolerance limit.

Increase sensitivity to insulin and increase metabolism.

Increase immune functions.

Increase neuromuscular coordination.

Increase liver and kidney function.

Striking increase in flexibility and range of motions

Decreasing depression.

It prevents the mental resource decline like loss of memory, creativity and learning etc. It maintains a very high level of mental functioning which generally decline with age.

There are many exercises both physical and breathing along with meditation which helps in preventing ageing or delaying ageing and its deadly effects. Though there is complete programme of rejuvenation and revitalisation but here we will mention a few simple ones for the benefit of readers.

The Exercises

Yog Mudra

Sitting cross legged or in vajrasana kneeling down forward touching forehead on ground hands joined at the back and breathing normally.

Viprit Karni Mudra

Lying down on your back, raising your legs towards your head in an inverted position. Raising hips too, legs are kept in inclined position not straight and it can be done with support too.

Twisting in sitting position

Sit comfortably cross legged, hands tied at the back like yog mudra and then twisting to right keeping the lumbar spine erect but twisting thoracic spine as much as you can do comfortably. Remain there for 5 seconds then repeat on the other side.

Agnisaar Kriya

Lie down on your back. Breath out completely and then try to pull your naval towards your spine and then breath in, keep your hands on your belly. Repeat this 16 times.

Tadasana

Stand straight with legs hips apart raise your hands above your head and stand on your toes raising the heels. Keep breathing, do it for 10 seconds

Om chanting loud

Sit in comfortable position and close eyes and chant loudly Om and keep repeating rhythmically for at least 5 minutes.

Yogic breathing

Sit comfortably and close your eyes and breath deeply without any effort, as deep as you can, and then breath out fully. Repeat this for 5 minutes.

Meditation

Sit comfortably and close eyes and focus on your breath/thoughts without reacting for 5 minutes. These will not only prevent and reverse ageing but add on to your years too.

The writer is a Jaipur-based Yoga expert