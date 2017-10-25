ACB not so strict against corrupt

Figures don’t lie. Contrary to the state government’s claim that its controversial bill that seeks to protect public servants from frivolous cases and Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has been doing a good job to eliminate corruption, a close scrutiny of the ACB report card in the last three years presents a different picture.

Belying home minister Gulab Chand Kataria’s claim that ACB has been doing a good job against corruption, data received through RTI of the last three years suggest that ACB is actually doing nothing on the complaints.

On the face of it, the ACB took action against 1158 public servants which include 818 trapping cases but these figures look unimpressive when one looks at number of complaints filed by the people. In the last two years 16278 complaints were filed with the ACB but only 51 were registered; 9985 complaints were sent to the departments concerned but only 89 cases were registered.

The Supreme Court has ruled that that case must be registered on every complaint to the ACB but this is being ignored in the state. “RTI data reveal real picture of the ACB. The ACB must follow the law and register case on every complaint received by it.” said advocate Govardhan Singh.