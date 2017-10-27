ACB nabs clerk for taking bribe in Baran

Sleuths of the Anti Corruption Bureau arrested an upper degree clerk posted at the irrigation department in the Chabda town of Baran district while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 2500 from a contractor allegedly sanctioning bill amount of Rs 52000.

The accused UDC would be produced before the ACB court on Thursday.

An upper degree clerk (UDC), identified as Hussain Sayyed, a resident of Kota city and posted at the department of irrigation in Chabada town of Baran district was today arrested from executive engineer office of the town after he had accepted a bribe of Rs 2,500 from a contractor, told Rajendra Singh Gogawat, additional superintendent of police (ASP), ACB, Baran.

The accused UDC had demanded the bribe for sanctioning wosrk bill and security amount of Rs 52,000 from a contractor who had carried out different works in the department and had deposited a security amount for the same, the ASP said.

The complaint was filed on October 9. Verification of the was carried out on the same day but the trap could be carried out on Thursday because one of the family members of the contractor was ill and undergoing treatment, he said.