Aadhaar made mandatory for RBSE students

Aadhaar number has now been made compulsory for students of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) government schools. Now, it would be mandatory for new as well already enrolled students in nearly 67,000 elementary and secondary education government schools in Rajasthan to furnish Aadhaar number details to the school. Aadhaar number has also been made compulsory for Mid-Day Meal Scheme cooks and helpers as well.

The elementary education and secondary education directorates have made it mandatory for government school students to furnish Aadhaar number details to their schools. Meanwhile, Mid-day Meal Scheme has also been linked to Aadhaar. The directorates have decided June 30 as the deadline for Mid-Day Meal beneficiary students as well as cook and helpers to get Aadhaar ready.

The compulsion could create problems for parents of new as well as already enrolled students of government schools in the state. There are a lot of students who belong to poor and economically weak families in rural areas. Due to illiteracy, such parents were not aware about Aadhaar.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Shikshak Aevam Karamchari Sangh state spokesperson Narayan Singh has said that as the government should also organise Aadhaar camps in government schools so that parents do not face difficulty.