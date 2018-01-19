A tribute to Maharana Pratap

A melodious tribute will be paid to the legendary king of Mewar, Maharana Pratap at his memorial in Chawand village on Friday. The prayer meet is being held on the inspiration of Rajya Sabha MP and Essel Group chairman, Dr Subhash Chandra and will also be attended by Rajya Sabha MP, Amar Singh, Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO, Zee Regional Channels, Rishipal Dadwal, Co-ordinator, Seva Bharti. On the occasion, Amar Singh appreciated the efforts of Dr Subhash Chandra to develop the village that had been witness to supreme sacrifice of Maharana Pratap. Dr Chandra, on a visit to Udaipur last year, had announced to support in development of the area and to promote various events in memory of the great Maharana Pratap.

Apart from leaders, dignitaries including Manohar Singh Krishnawat, former manager, Bhupal Nobles Institute, Mohanlal Kharadi of Panchayat Samiti, Sarada will also be present in the programme. Founding board members are; Late. Vaidya Rameshwar Prasad Kumawat, Sohan Lal Rajpurohit, Late Labhchand Jain, Late Dalchand Jain. The event will mark the performance by Lehru Das Vaishnav and party.