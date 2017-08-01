A lucky Ajit Singh gets his Anandpal case settlement reward

What better could it be that my former classmate from school times is taking over my position: Manoj Bhatt

Ajit Singh will be the new Director General of Police. Presently, Director General of Prisons, Singh will succeed DGP Manoj Bhatt who retired on Monday. Singh has been chosen after his handling of the Anand pal Singh incident wherein Rajput community had put the government on the backfoot.

Singh was instrumental in creating an understanding thee agitation council and the government, ending nearly a month-long standoff. It was Singh who had camped in Sanwrad on 12th July and had even managed to bring the agitators and government in agreement. However after the firing incident occurred at Sanwrad railway station, the peace process ran into rough weather. After the four days, the agreement was finally reached due to his efforts. Incidentally, Singh was informed about his transfer from the position of DG (Jail) to DG state Police by Zee Rajasthan correspondent.

Interestingly, Singh has superseded DG Home guard Navdeep Singh. Navdeep Singh was in the race for becoming DG before Manoj Bhatt but Bhatt was given a chance over Navdeep.

“What better could it be that my former classmate from school times is taking over my position. I can think of no better person to take over from me as DGP than Ajit Singh, my friend of many years, ” outgoing DGP Bhatt could not have summed it better to highlight the credentials needed for becoming the top cop in the state police.

With a vast experience of the police services spanning 33 years, Ajit Singh’s name has been amongst the shining examples of exemplary policemen.

From fighting dacoits in the ravines of Chambal to heading the intelligence units in districts, from heading the district police force of various districts to serving in the railways as deputy inspector general, from Inspector General of various ranges and crime branch to heading the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) as its Additional Director General, from heading the state CID (Crime) to becoming the Director General of Prisons, Singh has held every important position in the state police. His career has remained untainted.