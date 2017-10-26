72 corruption cases against babus in 3 years

According to the home minister, investigation was incomplete in 56 out of 72 cases.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered 72 cases against IAS and RAS officers in last three years. Home minister Gulab Chand Kataria informed this in the state assembly while replying to a question from BJP legislator Mohan Lal Gupta on Wednesday.

According to the home minister, investigation was incomplete in 56 out of 72 cases. There were 18 cases against 10 IAS officers while 50 RAS officers had 54 cases against them. The ACB has filed charge sheets in 10 cases and final report was filed in six.

“Some cases are complex therefore investigation takes time,” he said while expressing inability to set time limit for filing charge sheet against the accused officers.

Gupta’s question is relevant in context of ongoing controversy about amendments in CrPC and IPC. The government was forced to refer both the bills to the select committee. These bills were seen as an attempt to provide protection to ‘corrupt’ officials.

Pending cases in ACB against IAS and the current status of enquiry

Naveen Jain: Case registered on 31-01-2014, investigation ongoing

PR Pandit: 1 case registered on 3--05-2014, investigation ongoing

Lalchand Aswal: 7 cases registered on Nov 8,23,2014, 1 chargesheet filed & 1 inquiry pending and investigation ongoing in 5 cases

Jagroop Singh Yadav: 4 cases registered and investigation ongoing

Damodar Sharma: 1 case registered on 15-10-2014, investigation ongoing

GS Sandhu: 1 case registered on 3-12-2014, investigation ongoing

NL Meena: 1 case registered on 3-12-2014, investigation ongoing

Ashok Singhvi: 1 case registered on 19-12-2015, Chargesheet filed

Shafi Mohammed Qureshi: 3 cases registered 13-05-2015, investigation ongoing

Neeraj K Pawan: 17-05-2016, Chalan presented, investigation ongoing