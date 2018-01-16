Trending#

70th Army Day: Military shows, parade mark celebrations

70th Indian Army Day was celebrated amidst much fanfare on Monday. 

 
The Army Day - celebrated each year on January 15 in recognition of Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa (then Lieutenant General) taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, on January15, 1949 - is marked with parades and military shows in the national capital as well as in all headquarters.

 
At Kota, the 70th Army Day was celebrated at Kota Military Station with the showcase event being the Pipe Band display.  “Pipers & Drummers” mesmerised one and all with their expert and captivating rendition of various martial tunes. At the culmination of the event, Major General Sudhir Bahl, General Officer Commanding, Gandiv Division extended his good wishes to all present on the occasion of Army Day.

 
Meanwhile at Jodhpur, the Konark Corps commemorated 70th Army Day wherein Lieutenant General R K Jagga, Vishisht Seva Medal, General Officer Commanding Konark Corps laid a wreath at Konark Corps War Memorial.

 
 

    
   
