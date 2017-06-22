7 Delhi-bound flights diverted to city airport due to air congestion

Seven Delhi-bound flights including two international flights diverted to the Jaipur International Airport due to air traffic congestion at national capital Delhi on Wednesday. All seven flights departed to Delhi after around two hours of halt at Jaipur.

“Total seven flights bound to Delhi were diverted to Jaipur between 1 to 1:30 o’clock in the afternoon,” Jaideep Singh Balhara, director, Jaipur International Airport told DNA.

“Five domestic flights that were diverted included two Air India flights from Bhubaneshwar and Hyderabad respectively, Indigo flight from Hyderabad, Aliance Air flight from Pant Nagar and Jet flight from Bengaluru. Two international flights also diverted including one of China Airlines and the other one from Dhaka, a Jet flight,” he added.

According to Jaipur airport director, due to congestion at Delhi, the flights could not land at the airport in the national capital and they had to take rounds for a long time over Delhi so they were diverted to Jaipur.

“The flights departed for New Delhi after around two hours as the congestion eased,” Balhara said.