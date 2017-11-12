500 wells to be dug for oil exploration in Barmer Basin

The aim of drilling five hundred new oil wells has been kept in the next two years

Cairn India will start the search for oil and gases in the Barmer basin from the new start on a big scale. Seismic surveys have been conducted between Gudamalani and Shiv Tehsil and on the basis of the same result, drilling work will be started in places where oil and gas are available.

The aim of drilling five hundred new oil wells has been kept in the next two years. The company will spend two billion dollars on this. The chairman of Vedanta Company, Anil Agarwal said in the past that they will focus on enhancing oil production in Rajasthan and now the company has taken steps in that direction.

Significantly, the company is currently producing two lakh barrels of oil every day in the Barmer Basin. It is now planned to produce three lakh barrels of oil daily.

Drilling of wells will be carried in large number with ultramodern equipments. Apart from this, seismic surveys will also be done in new place. Significantly, the geologists have indicated the presence of oil deposits in Barmer Basin. The world’s largest drilling companies will start reaching Barmer for oil exploration from next month. All this is being done due to the establishment of Pachpadra refinery. Production is expected to double in Barmer basin till the refinery is ready. This is expected to increase the revenue of Rajasthan government. Today, daily about 11 crore rupees are given to Rajasthan government and Rs 18 crore is received by Central government as revenue.