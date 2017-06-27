218 IAS declare assets; Pawan and others mum

IAS officer Niraj Kumar Pawan is currently suspended and a review meeting of state dept of personnel is yet to decide his case of reinstation

Over 218 IAS officers of Rajasthan cadre have filed IPR (Immovable Property Returns) for the year 2017 to the Union government which was uploaded by the ministry of personnel on its official website.

However, there are 10 IAS officers from the state who are yet to file IPR for the said year. Each officer of All India Services, annually, has to file IPR detailing assets he or she along with the family members possess as on January 1.

Under this regulation, each IAS officer gets covered, be it on deputation, APO, suspended or working.

For the current financial year so far, 218 officers have forwarded returns to the ministry. But, likewise previous years many officials are shying away from declaring assets through returns while nearly six months have passed since the cut-off date of filing returns.

According to the data collected by the Union Ministry of Personnel, 10 IAS officers have failed to file returns so far.

They include Ashok Shekhar, Rashmi Priyadarshini, Phoosa Ram Pandat, Jagdish Chandra Purohit, V Sarvana Kumar, Naka Shivprasad Madan and Vikram Zindal. IAS officer Niraj Kumar Pawan, who was arrested by ACB in NRHM scam and later given bail by the court, too has not submitted the returns, according to the website.

Pawan is currently a suspended official and a review meeting of the state department of personnel is yet to decide his case of reinstation.The sources with the department said that some personal or official reasons may be behind officials’ nonsubmission of returns. If they fail to do so, they can be denied empanelment and promotion.

When contacted on phone, DoP secretary Bhaskar A Sawant and his subordinate joint secretary Arvind Poswal were not available to comment on the delay of filing returns by the officials.

Notably, the Central minister had introduced the facility of filing returns online and any officer can access portal of Property Related Information System Management (PRISM) to submit returns.

As per norms, civil services officers are also supposed to give details of their assets and liabilities to the government. The same norms apply to the state services officials including RAS, RPS and others.