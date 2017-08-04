2013 RAS batch allocated cadre

As many as 980 candidates of the RAS 2013 batch were given the service allotment on Thursday. Out of these, 49 selected candidates have been given the RAS cadre while the rest 105 have been given the position of RPS.

The remaining candidates have been given subordinate services like transport, commercial tax, cooperatives, food etc.

Sources in Department of Personnel informed that some issues delayed the allotment. Earlier, the selected candidates had also approached the senior officials of the government for allotment of service.