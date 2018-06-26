2008 Déjà vu: Ghanshyam Tiwari does a Kirorilal Meena on BJP

It’s déjà vu all over again for the state BJP. Ghanshyam Tiwari’s press conference at the press club on Monday was reminiscent of what firebrand tribal leader Kirorilal Meena did in 2008.

Meena, also like Tiwari, was angry with the party leadership then and his departure was instrumental in reducing the BJP seats to 78 from 120. In that capacity, Tiwari’s exit from the party does not bode well for the BJP.

In the last assembly elections, the BJP secured record 163 out of 200 seats and in the coming elections it upped its target to 180. Announcing new party Bharat Vahini Party (BVP) and declaring that his party will contest all 200 seats, Tiwari can upset the BJP’s electoral maths. The BVP may not get many seats but it can eat into the BJP votes. In 2008, Meena did the same as he damaged the BJP in nearly a dozen of seats. The same situation can happen in this year’s assembly elections.

To counter the anti-incumbency, BJP is planning to give the ticket to new faces instead of sitting MLAs. In such scenario, disgruntled MLAs could walk over to Tiwari’s party. Besides, Tiwari belongs to the RSS and if it feels slighted by Raje, it can spell double trouble for the ruling party with the Congress emerging as the sole beneficiary.

Although it’s too early to say what future holds for Tiwari, one thing is clear that he has caused a stir in the state BJP.

