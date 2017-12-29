Trending#

104-yr-old lady survives complicated hernia surgery

Doctors at a city hospital gave a fresh lease of life to a 104-year-old lady by performing a complicated Hernioplasty surgery. The patient, Usha Gupta was suffering from severe pain and swelling for the past two years having symptoms of a typical condition of non-reducible inguinal hernia in the inguinal region. Post surgery she has recovered very well and is now back to living a normal life.

 
“Considering her age, conducting hernia surgery was a challenging task,” Dr Prashant Garg, consultant, general surgery, Manipal Hospitals said. “In general, all hernias should be repaired to avoid the possibility of future intestinal strangulation. But her case needed immediate medical assistance, as her bowel movements were not normal and her condition was deteriorating,” Dr Garg added.

 
Hernioplasty surgery was performed to restore her bowel movements and control other symptoms. Hernia occurs when an organ or fatty tissue squeezes through a weak spot in a surrounding muscle or connective tissue called fascia. Hernias are most common in the abdomen, but they can also appear in the upper thigh, umbilicus, and groin areas. 

 
“This was a very challenging case and giving anesthesia at this age is always risky. But with all facilities it was done comfortably,” Dr Suneet Saxena, HoD anesthesia said. 

 
Most hernias are not immediately life-threatening, but they don’t go away on their own. Sometimes they may require surgery to prevent potential dangerous complications. If left untreated, hernia may grow and become more painful. A portion of the intestine could become trapped in the abdominal wall. This can obstruct your bowel and cause severe pain, nausea, or constipation. An untreated hernia can also put too much pressure on nearby tissues.

 
This can cause swelling and pain in the surrounding area.

 
“It’s a proud moment for us. Her recovery has been remarkable as she has now resumed her normal routine back home,” G Karthihaivelan, unit head, Manipal Hospitals said. 

 
