1 severely injured as radiator of van carrying kids blows up

Out of 22 children in the vehicle, 3 were scalded in the incident that took place in Pokhran

On a fateful Thursday, as tiny tots boarded their school van like any other day, they met with a horrifying experience that landed them into a hospital instead of school. Three children were scalded after the radiator of the school van carrying children blew up in Pokhran in Jaisalmer on Thursday. The impact was such that one of the children who received serious injuries had to be rushed to Jodhpur for treatment.

The entire episode occurred at Ramdeora Road during morning as the van was ferrying children to school. As per information, a TATA S vehicle was carrying students of Kendriya Vidyalaya located on Ramdeora Road.

There were total 22 children in the van and three of them were sitting on the front seat of the vehicle. When the van reached near Gomatt village, the radiator exploded.

As the radiator burst, hot water splashed on Kuldeep (7), son of Om Prakash, a resident of Pokaran, which caused him severe burns. Along with Kuldeep, two other children sitting besides him also got scalded as the water was of boiling temperature.

Moreover, as the incident took place all the children started screaming in panic. The driver somehow handled the children and called passersby for help. He also took help of some other vehicle to rush the children to Pokaran Hospital.

Immediately after receiving the information about the mishap, children’s family members dashed to the hospital. Doctors at the hospital gave first aid to all the three children and referred Kuldeep to Jodhpur Hospital as his condition was serious.

Rushed to jodh hosp

