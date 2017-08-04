Now there won’t be any corruption in dairy: Rupeng Patidaar

Were you expecting that you will become the chairman of RCDF as you were never being considered as a contender?

I thank all the members of managing committee for this. I was never in race for the post of chairman of the federation. However, all the members of the managing committee decided on my name as the consensus candidate and I filed the nomination papers after that. I will take everybody along in running this federation.

There have been cases of corruption in the dairy in past, hurting the image of this sector. How you plan to deal with this?

I don’t know what has happened in the past but now moving forward I can say that there won’t be any corruption in dairy at any level .

RCDF is also facing challenges in terms of market from competitors like Amul which has been gaining strength in the state.

RCDF is no less. We will discuss our strategy in coming days for the development of federation. We will also be supplying our products in states like Gujarat, MP. RCDF will only gain further strength in the times ahead.

The cattle owners have many issues including that of price of milk paid to them. What are your plans for them?

We will take everybody along with us. The, federation can progress when the cattle owners are satisfied and all their issues will be resolved.

Bigger reach

