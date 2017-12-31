Confident of meeting asking rate: NC Goel

Q) What will be your priorities now as a Chief Secretary?

A) There isn't a single priority of the CS. The government's priorities and visions are on top of my agenda. Infra projects, includings roads, energy, drinking water, irrigation will be my priority. A lot of public money is being spent for these and the same will be concluded on time.

Q) You have been with JDA and have played an important role in Jaipur Metro, what will be your focus related to Jaipur?

A) JDA is currently working on many fronts and is doing good work, My focus will surely be on timely completion of Drvayavati and Ring road projects.

Q) You will have to bring the refinery project ASAP. How do you plan to do that?

A) Spadework has already been done in this regard. After the new MOU, the state will have less financial burden. The environment clearance has already been taken. I will ensure that there is coordination between officials for the timely completion of this project .

Q) You have done a lot of work in tourism and forest department. Is there any project which needs completion even as you have been elevated to this position?

A) Govt job is a continuous process. There are works which are in progress or are at the concept stage. I am happy that the number of tourists coming to the state have increased. Last year, there was increase of 17% and going by the inflow of tourists this year, the number is likely to go up.

Q) Have you spoken with CM Vasundhara Raje?

A) Chief minister Madam called me during the day to wish me. I thank her for this responsibility.

Q) Your father is extremely happy with your success? What has been his role in your achievements?

A) He was always there for me. Like a rock. He accompanied me to all IAS examinations and interviews.