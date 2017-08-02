Books gave me inspiration & helped avoid negativity: Dinesh MN

Dinesh MN IG SOG has had a career that is interlaced with credit and controversy. During his tenure as Udaipur he earned the reputation of a people’s SP who took tough decisions. This was the time his name got embroiled in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case. After spending seven years in jail he came back to a hero’s welcome and challenging assignments. Credit for busting the mining department scam, NRHM scam, high profile multi crore honey-trap case and the Rajasthan University paper leak racket by teachers goes to the present IG of Rajasthan SOG.

In an exclusive freewheeling interview with Kartikey Dev Singh for the first time he spoke about his time behind bars. As he puts it; he did not have the luxury to break down.

What was your initial thought after being arrested in Sohrabuddin case?

Like any normal person,I too felt shock and disbelief. It took me sometime to come to terms with the reality. There are two types of factors in such a situation, those you can control and then those that cannot be controlled. I this case the uncontrolled factors were that we could not get bail and not go out like a normal person. But I decided to control my routine and thought process.

Controlling the thought process?

Among the controllable factors was that we were allowed to read books. I read a lot of books during those years and drew inspiration from them. Tolstoy was companion over those seven years. Books transferred me to a different realm, through them I lived the author’s vision. This helped me a lot, I managed to stay hopeful and enthusiastic and avoid negativity creeping in. I focused on what was in my control.

What about your routine?

A few days after being in jail, I realised that I needed to follow a routine so as to keep myself away from worry. I made a conscious decision to take one day at a time. Getting up early, vigorous exercise, Yoga and Pranayam became essentials of my routine. This helped me keep a positive attitude and of course stay fit. I also took to writing, it was therapeutic.