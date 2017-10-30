A DIALOGUE WITH JC: This chaiwala has special flavours for development

Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya belongs to an OBC community, was a chaiwala and RSS pracharak, just like PM Narendra Modi. The parallels between Maurya and Modi makes it even more difficult for the Deputy CM to match the calibre of PM. Zee Regional Channel CEO Jagdeesh Chandra peeps into the mindset of Maurya to assess his political acumen and his roadmap of development in UP. An excerpt:

As a chaiwala did you ever dream of becoming deputy chief minister?

Never. Thought, I used to attend shakha while helping my father at his tea stall but thought of joining politics never came to me.

How did your association with Sangh start?

I used to go to shakha, close to my house. I worked in Bajrang Dal. Then spent 14 years in VHP after that I was sent to political arena. Now, I am doing my duty as deputy CM.

Was there any godfather who promoted you initially?

There were different people at different stages. Ramnaresh ji and Murti ji were two sangh pracharaks to whom I was very close in childhood. In politics, Dr. Badri Vishal Tripathi was like elder brother, friend and teacher. I also got big opportunity to work with Ashok Singhal ji during Kumbh and Magh melas. Later, Ashok Singhal groomed me.

When did Narendra bhai discover you?

I was contesting assembly election from Sarsaon (Allahabad) in 2007. He came there to campaign for me as Gujarat Chief Minister. That was the time I had my first interaction with him.

You have lot in common with him – both of you are from OBC, pracharak and sold tea. How do you feel?

He is my idol. This is true that I also sold tea like him in childhood. I also lived away from family for 14 years to work for the organisation. So, I feel proud but he is an idol for us. It is because of him development has become focal point of politics.

What are Amit Shah’s qualities?

His biggest quality is hard work. I can tell you that he alone is more than capable of presidents of all other parties put together. He is Chanakya of contemporary politics. I have learnt a lot from him. We used to spend nights to discuss on each and every seat during the assembly election.

How does he manage monitoring at this level?

I believe this is a gift of god to him. He is full of energy. His concept of organising convention for booth level presidents was truly extraordinary.

You were tipped to be CM but became Deputy CM. What transpired?

That was party’s decision. We are workers of BJP. Here a party worker does his job. We do whatever responsibility is given by the party. I believe that those who are leading the party take the right and mature decision. I have been asked to serve people of UP as deputy CM and I will do my job honestly.

Was there any indication?

I had not even thought about it. The party asked me to take oath as deputy CM.

Even Yogi ji was not aware of it? And, did you have any idea of Yogi becoming CM?

I had a discussion with the party president two days before during which he apprised me of the decision and I welcomed the decision. See, this is only possible in BJP. We have culture of collective leadership and this is how election is contested. After the victory, legislative party and parliamentary board take decisions and accordingly the leader is decided unlike SP or BSP where it was pre-decided that Akhilesh or Mayawati would become CM if their parties won.

How are your relations with Yogi ji?

My relations with Yogi ji are not mere political or as a CM and deputy CM. We have grown while working together.

Doesn’t he see you as contender?

I don’t think so. I also do not see myself as his competitor. I am just a party worker.

Do you have freehand in your department?

No one interferes in my department. Rather he seriously listens to my views regarding other departments.

What about the U-turn on Taj Mahal?

Taj Mahal is a popular tourist destination. The CM has been trying to generate employment in tourism sector. For this, he has laid foundation of projects worth Rs 3500 crore. The government’s view is clear that it would expand facilities for tourists whether at Taj Mahal, Mathura, Vrindavan or Kashi.

Don’t you think that it hurt the government and the party’s image?

These controversies don’t matter. One statement cannot affect the credibility. BJP’s objective is ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ and we have been working with this intent. Whether Agra, Vrindavan or Ayodhya, development schemes are same for every place.

Who will contest from Gorakhpur and Phoolpur after resignations from you and the CM?

If you ask SP or BSP, they will give you a name but there is a system in the BJP. The state unit sends a panel and the parliamentary board takes the decision.

Rumours are doing round that you will contest from Phoolpur?

There is no such talk. Applying for ticket or election management is one thing but who should contest is sole prerogative of the party.

What is your assessment of local bodies elections?

I have high hopes of winning these elections. We won local bodies elections while in opposition. Now, the work we have done in the last six months including development, loan waiver, controlled crime and created atmosphere for investment. People have been trying to provoke traders but they understand that the BJP is the only party, which thinks in their interest.

Do you think demonetisation and GST have changed people’s mood?

It is the Congress, the SP and the BSP whose mood is changing. 120 crore out of 125 crore people are very happy. The country has welcomed these decisions.

What is your prognosis for 2019??

I can say about the UP that 60% are with us, the rest is going to be divided among the opposition. The people of state and the country are ready to make Modi ji PM once again.