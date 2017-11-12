A dialogue with JC: Flight of Hans | Change maker Bhargava funds innovations to light up Uttarakhand

Indian American billionaire Manoj Bhargava has pledged 99% of his fortune to fund development of innovative technology. Co-founder of Hans Foundation, Bhargava, is creating devices that create fresh water to affordable pollution-free electricity generators. DNA Editor Jagdeesh Chandra caught up with him.

You are being considered as a brand ambassador of Bhole Baba and Mata Mangla...How do you find yourself in the new role?

I don’t consider this... I just complete whatever task is given to me... where they put me on is their lookout. The work we were doing is his invention, in which he said you have to do.

What do you think, they are also like demi God or Spiritual Guru?

For me they are everything. I have been with them for the last 45 years. I have learnt everything from them. Mataji said you have to do this... you have to reduce problems of India. We have invented such things which can bring a complete turnaround in India in next 5-10 years.

How and when did you get aligned with these people?

During studies, I felt there are things beyond money. Then I left everything to trudge the spiritual path. Here I came to know how smooth is this business... some one sweeps, others cook and then we earn.

What were you studying?

What studies... just enjoying and whiling away time.

What is Hans Foundation and how it came into being?

Mataji said we should not just be spiritual, we have to work towards reducing pains of people... I started a company in America which became big. Our sales crossed Rs 7,000 crore. Then Mataji said that we should do something for people. Then we started giving donations to NGOs. Later, we realised that NGOs are like sand to river. You keep on putting sand in the river and it flows away with waves. Then, I pondered how can we bring difference for the benefit of people. Then we started a company and explored what are the basic requirements of people. We found that power, water and manure are three basic needs. If we fulfill them other things will automatically fall in place. It is said that Internet is the base of education. But if there is no power then how can we get access to internet. And even if we get power, who will foot the bill. Then we invented a device which will charge no bill. It will be your power plant which will give you light and you run mobile, computer, fan everything without any tension of bill.

What is the cost of this equipment?

The cost of the equipment is Rs 14,500 which comes with a warranty of 12 years and till first 10 years, you will not get any bill.

It will be a revolution, if it comes true?

We have top engineers who have done trials. We are getting demands from everywhere but we want to give it to India first. Here, either it will work fast or would go slow. Government should also do something.

Government is providing free connections under Ujjwala Scheme, then your plant... will it not be a game-changer?

Definitely it will make difference... in every part of the world government gives subsidy on household electricity but doesn’t hand over to companies. Power companies don’t give you electricity as they suffer losses. Government spends on subsidy... then if it goes to 80% people then it will be a game-changer in politics as well. They failed to bring power for the last 70 years. I have seen in villages if you show them light, they use their mouths to blow it off. They are not aware what is electricity. If you provide electricity connections to each one, think what difference it would bring in politics.

What are you doing in the field of water?

If you treat saline water then you are done for several years... we have made a machine which can treat 60,000-litre water in a day... the cost would be around Rs2-3 lakh but one machine can serve water requirements of entire village.

What is the quantum of problem related to polluted water.... what do you think?

Water is the basic of life... they will cry when there will be no water... if we don’t start trying then the entire country will become like Maharashtra. What will you do... what will you eat... what government can do... it can just come out with schemes, put in money but it can’t do inventions... that is our job.

Are you doing anything in the field of agriculture?

We may make it big in agriculture. We have come up with an invention in which a farmer can produce manure in just 18 days at zero cost... urea, diesel, seeds and pesticides eat up 98% of farmer’s budget. They can produce such manure in 18 days which can up the production reducing water requirements to half... it will improve the food quality and farmers can earn 70-80% more.

Don’t you think, it’s an overambitious plan?

Whether it takes 5 or 10 years, if we don’t start anything how can we achieve. We have created concepts which can be scaled up. India will be built on farm revolution.

The kind of revolution you are doing, what was the reaction of Bhole Baba and Mangla Mata?

They are the inspiration behind whatever I am doing.

You are working in Uttarakhand and sorting out basic issues there. Are you also thinking about employment and migration?

If you are working at ground level, everything gets sorted out. If a farmer saves money from farming why will he think of migration... if you make education accessible to everyone without schools then there will be progress but then how can it happen if there is no electricity.

How do you find the new chief minister?

I liked the chief minister because he likes people like him... he started from scratch and worked hard throughout his life.

Do you have any plans to promote religious tourism in Badrinath and Kedarnath?

Our Indians are intelligent... give them an opportunity they will double the income... when there is dark in the evening then they can’t do anything and if there is light all around then they will earn in evenings also... big schemes are launched but they can’t get executed because you haven’t done anything on ground.

Are you contributing in cleaning of Ganga also?

The machine which we have made can be used in industries also... we are making such machines which can be operated after assembling it in half an hour... if we have to clean Ganga, we have to clean at the origin of pollution. If they have means for it, they can clean it.

You are bringing so many projects and you do lot of charity, how do you manage money at such a large scale?

I do business and people say that I know a little bit of it... we earn a lot but what should we do of that money .... Buy a car... construct a building... these are child’s fancy which I have done when I was in X class. Now I want to do big things which can interest me.

You are doing charity across the globe, heard that you are collaborating with Indonesian government also?

We are not doing anything with Indonesian government. In Indonesia also, there is shortage of power, South America and Jordan too have this problem. You make camps for refugees but if you don’t give them any work, they will indulge in criminal activities. If you give them electricity then they will do job on Internet. I said earlier also, first we will experiment in India then will go to other places. People are buying 1 lakh units of power in Uttarakhand.

Prime Minister had visited Kedarnath, do you think his visit will help in the development of that area?

If development doesn’t take place at ground level nothing will happen. Prime Minister, during his visit had announced a power pack with 5 lights. I think he must have come to know that wired electricity can’t reach everywhere... and if this happens there will be corruption and you can’t do much.

As a citizen, how do you rate the Prime Minister?

Honestly, I like one thing about him that he is trying to do something. Whether I agree with him or not but he is trying to do something. Unless one does anything how can you evaluate right or wrong... I like that he is doing something.

You are a brilliant thinker and a brilliant person, what do you think about GST and demonetization?

One good thing about GST is that the corruption in government will reduce... people ask me why don’t I do business here, I tell them if I do it 25 people will come demanding undue money... people will create problems. demonetization, however could have taken place at a slower pace... but you realise your mistakes only when you commit.