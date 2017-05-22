WATCH | IPL 2017 Final: Jos 'Butt'ler's celebration after Mumbai Indians' win is 'towels down' the best you'll see

There's a man who wears his emotions on his towel.

Mumbai Indians clinched their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title after defeating Rising Pune Supergiant by one run in the IPL 10 final on Sunday. While social media went berserk after the nail-biting finish, there was one particular gem that caught fans' attention for more reasons than one.

Jos Buttler had to leave the MI unit mid-season to join his English team-mates in preparation for the upcoming Champions Trophy. The aggressive opening batsman had a decent campaign, giving the champions explosive starts along with Parthiv Patel.

Because of his international commitments, though, Buttler had to bid an emotional farewell as he left from India a couple of weeks ago.

A HUGE thank you to everyone involved with @mipaltan. @IPL has again been an amazing experience. Good luck tonight boys! #CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/qJgMhxo8Zo — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) May 13, 2017

Although the Englishman was busy training with his compatriots, he made it a point to tune in for the big final on Sunday.

MI's incredible comeback against RPS, after three losses to them earlier in the tournament, was just the finale the T20 extravaganza needed.

Buttler was clearly ecstatic.

OHHHHH MY WORD TOU BUNCH OF LEGENDS @mipaltan — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) May 21, 2017

But it didn't stop there. Just like everyone who was watching the pulsating finish to the match, Buttler too was running high on emotions. And the 26-year-old shared a video with his followers on Instagram that showed just how excited he was during his team's winning moment.

The winning moment!!! A post shared by Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) on May 21, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

Well, let's just say that it's endearing to see players from all nationalities get so emotional when it comes to the IPL.