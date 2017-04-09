Essel Group 90 years

From cremation ground to field, Rishab Pant is already a winner: Twitter hails DD batsman's gritty 50

Delhi Daredevils Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the IPL 10 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI)
alt DNA Web Team | Sun, 9 Apr 2017-12:12am , DNA webdesk

Pant steered Delhi's chase against RCB with a remarkable half-century despite no support at the other end.

Delhi Daredevils (DD) batsman Rishabh Pant produced a spectacular performance on his first match of the IPL 2017 scoring 57 off 36 deliveries. This was just after the 19-year-old attended his father's last rites on Wednesday evening and returned to the DD squad on Saturday to face RCB in Bangalore.

The Delhi lad learnt about his father Rajendra Pant's death on Wednesday night after he suffered a cardiac arrest. Pant then informed the team management and left for his hometown in Ashok Nagar, Roorkee, on Thursday morning to accompany his mother Saroj and sister Sakshi during their time of grief.

And displaying true sportsman spirit regardless of the sorrowful thoughts he went by, Pant grabbed every opportunity that came by and samshed a crucial half-century despite losing partners on the other end. The visitors came close to the win, before former DD bowler Pawan Negi changed the tale of the game in the final over.

Twitter couldn't resist some words of praise for the teenage prodigy:

