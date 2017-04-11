Samson hits season's first ton as Delhi amass 205/4

Sanju Samson smashed the season's first century and powered Delhi Daredevils to a formidable 205 for four against Rising Pune Supergiant in the Indian Premier League here tonight.

Samson got to his maiden IPL century with a straight six off Adam Zampa in the innings' penultimate over.

Chris Morris blazed his way to 38 off a mere nine balls, helping Delhi amass 45 runs runs in the last two overs of the innings.

During his 63-ball knock, Samson struck eight boundaries and five sixes, while Morris found the fence four times and cleared it thrice during his cameo.

Pune lost Aditya Tare early, but Samson took the Pune attack by the scruff of its neck, and was soon dealing in boundaries.

Samson was severe on Deepak Chahar, playing the bowler through the point region for two back-to-back boundaries, which got Daredevils off the blocks after an economical first over.

In the next over, Samson launched into Ashok Dinda for three boundaries, his off-side play standing out at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, as Delhi went along fluently.

Introduced into the attack after the first timeout, Imran Tahir provided Pune their second breakthrough when he cleaned up Sam Billings with a slider that went through the big gap between the bat and body.

Billings' dismissal paved the way for Rishabh Pant, who showed steely resolve in Daredevils' first match, having joined the team soon after performing the last rites of his father.

Pant, once again, got into the act quickly, sending Rajat Bhatia's dibbly-dobblers, first straight over the sight-screen followed by one over the long-on for maximums.

Looking good to add some more runs to his name, Pant was run out when Mayank Agarwal's brilliant direct throw from the point region hit the stumps at the non-striker's end, leaving the batsman well short of the crease.

Meanwhile, Samson reached his half century off 41 balls, hitting six boundaries. The 22-year-old scored his first six when he hit Adam Zampa over long-off. He paced his innings well and switched gears by hitting Dinda for 19 runs in the 18th over, which included two sixes and a boundary.

