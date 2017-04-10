Rohit Sharma reprimanded for showing 'excessive, obvious' disappointment with umpire's decision

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was reprimanded by the match referee for showing excessive, obvious disappointment with the umpire?s decision during his team's match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

?Sharma admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.1.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials. For Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Match Referee?s decision is final and binding,? read the official statement.

During the tenth over of the Mumbai Indians' innings, Sharma was given out LBW by umpire CK Nandan, following which the batsman was seen gesturing angrily and showing his bat to the umpire as he walked away.

However, several replays showed the umpire had clearly missed a big inside edge.

