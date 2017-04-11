Rohit Sharma rebuked for dissent

Although Mumbai Indians won the match by four wickets, at the time when Sharma was adjudged LBW after a thick inside edge, MI needed 105 more to win off 62 balls

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been reprimanded by match referee Sunil Chaturvedi for showing dissent in Sunday’s game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede.

He showed his disappointment with umpire Nandan’s leg before wicket decision off Sunil Narine and expressed his anger while walking back to the pavilion.

Although Mumbai Indians won the match by four wickets, at the time when Sharma was adjudged LBW after a thick inside edge, MI needed 105 more to win off 62 balls. Sharma showed his bat to the umpire indicating he nicked it while screaming in disappointment.

“Rohit Sharma was reprimanded by the match referee for showing excessive, obvious disappointment with an umpire’s decision during his team’s contest against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium,” a statement said. “Mr Sharma admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.1.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials. For Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” it added.