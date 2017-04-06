Rising Pune Supergiant elect to field against Mumbai Indians

Rising Pune Supergiants skipper Steve Smith elected to bowl against Mumbai Indians in an IPL encounter, here today.

For Pune, IPL's biggest biy this season, Ben Stokes will be making his debut while a fit-again Rohit Sharma is back leading the side in the opening game.

Teams:

Pune Supergiant: Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Steve Smith (c), Manoj Tiwary, MS Dhoni (wk), Ben Stokes, Rajat Bhatia, Deepak Chahar, Adam Zampa, Imran Tahir, Ashok Dinda Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Parthiv Patel (wk), Ambati Rayudu, Kieron Pollard, Nitish Rana, Jos Buttler, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Tim Southee, Jasprit Bumrah.

