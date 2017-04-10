Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday, April 10

Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday: GOLF U. S. Masters Garcia celebrates after finally ending major drought We examine how Sergio Garcia's victory at the Masters on Sunday fits into the big picture after a week that started with talk about the absence of Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson finished with a titanic battle between European giants Garcia and Justin Rose.

We examine how Sergio Garcia's victory at the Masters on Sunday fits into the big picture after a week that started with talk about the absence of Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson finished with a titanic battle between European giants Garcia and Justin Rose. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, 500 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Arsenal visit Palace as race for top-four spot heats up

LONDON - Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace needing a win to keep themselves in the hunt for a Premier League top four spot, while the home side are battling to stay out of the bottom three and are desperate for points. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-ARS/ expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

LONDON - We will also have the latest news following the weekend's Premier League matches. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/ expect throughout)

Champions League

Alves out to remind Barca what they are missing

BARCELONA - Juventus right back Dani Alves gets ready to face former club Barcelona in a Champions League quarter-final first leg. Alves spent eight trophy laden seasons with the Catalans, who have struggled to find a suitable replacement for the exuberant Brazilian. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-FCB-ALVES/, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Richard Martin, 500 words)

Old colleagues Ancelotti and Zidane reunited in Munich

BARCELONA - Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane spent one season together as coach and assistant at Real Madrid and will be reunited as opposite numbers when Bayern Munich meet Real in a Champions League quarter final first leg. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-MAD-ANCELOTTI/ expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET by Richard Martin 500 words)

CONCACAF announcement

US-Canada-Mexico combined World Cup bid expected

NEW YORK - The United States, Canada and Mexico soccer federations have scheduled a major announcement, widely expected to launch a bid to jointly host the 2026 Soccer World Cup. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP/CONCACAF, expect by 1830 GMT/2:30 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

RUGBY

Brumbies in the clear, Australia to axe one of Force, Rebels

SYDNEY - The Australian team to be axed from Super Rugby for next season will be either the Western Force or the Melbourne Rebels after the ACT Brumbies were removed from the process, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Monday. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/AUSTRALIA, moved, 300 words)

CRICKET

IPL's Afghan pioneer Rashid longs for long form

NEW DELHI - Two matches into his maiden Indian Premier League stint and Rashid Khan has already set the tournament alight but the teenaged Afghan spinner maintains his ultimate dream is to play test cricket. (CRICKET-INDIA/IPL-RASHID (INTERVIEW, PIX), expect by 0700 GMT/3 AM ET, by Amlan Chakraborty, 550 words)

NBA

Cavs and Celtics vie to top spot in East

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics are tied atop the Eastern Conference at 51-29 with two games of the regular season left. The Cavs appear to have the tougher task when they face the Miami Heat, whose playoff hopes are still alive, while the Celtics will be hot favorites against the Brooklyn Nets, two of the nine games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange)

BASEBALL

Cubs, Dodgers open series

The World Series champion Chicago Cubs send Jon Lester to the mound to open a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, while aces are wild in Detroit with the Tigers expected to start Justin Verlander against Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox in two of 10 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/ expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (Expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)

