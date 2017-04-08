Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Saturday, April 8

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Friday: GOLF Garcia charges into share of lead at Augusta AUGUSTA, Georgia – Sergio Garcia charged into a four-way share of the second round U. S. Masters lead on Friday at Augusta National where a number of major champions are in striking distance and ready to pounce.
Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Friday:
GOLF
Garcia charges into share of lead at Augusta
AUGUSTA, Georgia – Sergio Garcia charged into a four-way share of the second round U.S. Masters lead on Friday at Augusta National where a number of major champions are in striking distance and ready to pounce. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (TV, PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Steve Keating, Ed Osmond, Frank Pingue and Rory Carroll, 400 words)
SOCCER
Premier League (1400 unless stated)
Tottenham Hotspur v Watford (1130)
Manchester City v Hull City
Middlesbrough v Burnley
Stoke City v Liverpool
West Bromwich Albion v Southampton
West Ham United v Swansea City
Bournemouth v Chelsea (1630)
Spurs host Watford before Chelsea's trip to Bournemouth
LONDON - Second-placed Tottenham Hotspur can exert psychological pressure on Chelsea, who they trail by seven points, when they open the weekend fixtures at home to Watford before the league leaders visit Bournemouth. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1330 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 500 words)
La Liga
Espanyol v Alaves (1100)
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (1415)
Sevilla v Deportivo Coruna (1630)
Malaga v Barcelona (1845)
Atletico to test Real's title bid, Barca visit Malaga
MADRID - La Liga leaders Real Madrid host local rivals Atletico Madrid, who are having their best run of the season, with Barcelona ready to take advantage of any slip-up by Zinedine Zidane's side when they visit Malaga. (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1645 GMT/1245 PM ET, by Rik Sharma, 400 words)
Bundesliga (1330 unless stated)
Cologne v Borussia Moenchengladbach
Hamburg SV v Hoffenheim
RB Leipzig v Bayer Leverkusen
Freiburg v Mainz
Schalke 04 v VfL Wolfsburg
Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund (1630)
Leaders Bayern look to rebound against rivals Dortmund
BERLIN - Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich aim to bounce back from a rare defeat - the midweek loss to Hoffenheim was only their second in the league this term - when they host a Borussia Dortmund side battling for a Champions League qualifying place. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 500 words)
Serie A
Empoli v Pescara (1300)
Atalanta Bergamo v Sassuolo (1600)
Juventus v Chievo Verona (1845)
Juve host Chievo looking to extend lead at the top
MILAN - Juventus host mid-table Chievo aiming to stretch their lead at the top of Serie A to a provisional nine points before second-placed AS Roma play on Sunday. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)
Ligue 1 (1800 unless stated)
Angers SCO v Monaco (1500)
AS Nancy-Lorraine v Stade Rennes
Dijon FCO v Bastia
Girondins Bordeaux v Metz
Olympique Lyon v FC Lorient
Caen v Montpellier HSC
Monaco look to move four points clear at Angers
PARIS - Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco bid to move a provisional four points clear of Nice, who won on Friday, when they visit mid-table Angers before Paris St Germain, three points off the pace in third, play on Sunday. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)
MOTOR RACING
Chinese Formula One Grand Prix (to 9)
Hamilton goes for pole at weather-hit Chinese Grand Prix
SHANGHAI - Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton goes for his second straight pole position of the early season in qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix. (MOTOR-F1-CHINA/ expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Abhishek Takle, 300 words)
RUGBY UNION
Super Rugby - Week Seven
Sunwolves v Bulls (0515)
Highlanders v Blues (0735)
Brumbies v Reds (0945)
Sharks v Jaguares (1305)
Stormers v Chiefs (1515)
SYDNEY - The ACT Brumbies aim to cement their position at the top of the Australian conference against a Queensland Reds side looking for their second win of the season. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/BRUMBIES, expect by 1130 GMT/7:30 AM ET, 300 words)
Stormers, Chiefs defend 100 percent records
CAPE TOWN – South Africa's Stormers host the Waikato Chiefs from New Zealand at Newlands on Saturday with both sides protecting 100 percent records from five matches in this year's Super Rugby competition. (RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/STORMERS, expect by 1715 GMT/1:15 PM ET, 300 words)
TENNIS
Davis Cup quarter-finals
Australia v United States (2-0)
Belgium v Italy (0-2)
France v Britain (2-0)
Serbia v Spain (2-0)
Australia, Serbia, France and Italy look to wrap up ties
Nick Kyrgios's Australia, Novak Djokovic's Serbia plus France and Italy all have 2-0 leads going into the doubles rubbers and will look to wrap up victory and a place in the semi-finals. (TENNIS-DAVISCUP-TEAMA-TEAMB/ (PIX, TV), 400 words)
HORSE RACING
Grand National
Vieux Lion Rouge, Definitly Red tipped for National success
LIVERPOOL, England - Vieux Lion Rouge and Definitly Red are among the favourites to win the Grand National, with last year's runner-up The Last Samuri aiming to become the first top-weight winner since Red Rum in 1974. (HORSERACING-GRAND/ (PIX), starts at 1615 GMT/12:15 PM ET, 400 words)
NBA
Cavs seek to move closer to locking up top seed
LeBron James and the 51-27 Cleveland Cavaliers, who have a narrow lead atop the Eastern Conference ahead of the Boston Celtics, seek to move closer to locking up the top seed when they host the Atlanta Hawks in one of nine games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)
NHL
Canadiens gear up for playoffs
The Montreal Canadiens, already locked into a first-round playoff series versus the New York Rangers, tune up against the Tampa Bay Lighting in the only game on the third-last night of the National Hockey League regular season. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL- HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 150 words)
BASEBALL
Unblemished AL champion Indians go for fourth win
The Cleveland Indians, the World Series runners-up, aim to extend their perfect start to the season to 4-0 when they take on the NL Arizona Diamondbacks in an Inter-League contest with Josh Tomlin scheduled to start for the Tribe, while the surprising Minnesota Twins also try to reach 4-0 in the AL Central when they visit the Chicago White Sox in two of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 900 words)
CRICKET
Indian Premier League (to May 21)
(CRICKET-INDIA/IPL, copy on merit) (Asia desk editor: Peter Rutherford)
(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)