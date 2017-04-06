IPL 10: Rashid is a fantastic prospect for Afghanistan says SRH captain David Warner

The 18-year-old spin sensation claimed 2 wickets at an economic rate in his IPL debut vs RCB.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner on Wednesday praised Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan Arman for his impressive IPL debut terming him a "fantastic prospect".

"Oh he was fantastic. He has the talent and seems to be a fantastic prospect for Afghanistan cricket. It was fantastic the manner in which the guys batted through the middle. We got to see the Yuvi of the old we know."

Man of the match Yuvraj Singh said:"When you make a comeback and play well, you gain confidence. You don't have to worry that you have to make a comeback (to Indian team). I'm batting more hours, working on the short ball, the slower ball, hitting in the V. I was a bit lucky today but I have been playing the short ball really well." Rival skipper Shane Watson admitted that they were outplayed.

"All aspects, we were slightly off. We weren't as tight.

Sunrisers got pretty much the same combinations, we are still finding ours. Last man standing, but it's a privilege to lead RCB. The wicket was slow but very nice (batting)."