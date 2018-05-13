IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians hope law of averages catches up with ex-teammate Jos Buttler

Exactly a year ago, Jos Buttler left Mumbai, his then franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) and the IPL to return to international duty. A year on, the same man threatens to leave MI out of play-offs contention of this season of the league.

The Englishman, now playing for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), has lit up this IPL — as well as RR's fortunes — with four consecutive half-centuries coming into Sunday's crucial encounter against MI here.

Make no mistake, if Rohit Sharma & Co are to continue with their trend of winning matches at the fag end of the tournament, they'll have to ensure that their former teammate doesn't do for RR what he did for them last season: give a flying start.

The Royals think-tank made, perhaps, their biggest tactical blunder of the season by not opening with Buttler in their first seven matches.

But ever since they corrected their wrong, Buttler has come into his own, scoring 67, 51, 82 and 95* in RR's last four matches to almost single-handedly keep his team alive in the league.

Nobody knows the power of Buttler, the opener, more than MI. The 27-year-old wicket-keeper opened for MI in the 10 matches he played for them last season, notching up 272 runs at a strike rate of 153.67.

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming, against whose team Buttler smashed the match-winning 95* on Friday, spoke of using left-arm spinners to counter his attacking play, a tactic that did not work for them.

MI too have a left-arm tweaker in Krunal Pandya, who has picked up 11 wickets so far. But he hopes that law of averages catches up with his ex-colleague more than left-arm spin.

"If you see the positive side, he has been consistent for the last three-four games, so he's due for one bad game. So, I see it in that way like as an opponent," Krunal said on the eve of the encounter here on Saturday.

"He is a crucial player for them, and he has been batting really well," he added.

‘Class Apart’

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has praised Jos Buttler for his match-winning 95* on Friday. “We had a lot of plan for him (Buttler), left arm spin was one of them we were looking at but they did not work. Butler was a class apart on a difficult track. He batted through the innings. Had we got him earlier, the result could have been different,” Fleming said.